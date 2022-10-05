See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (62)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from R J &amp; Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|University of Iowa and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida, Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Schoch works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jacksonville - Surgery
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 62 ratings
Patient Ratings (62)
5 Star
(62)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 05, 2022
About Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD

  Orthopedic Surgery
  13 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1699086520
Education & Certifications

  R J &amp; Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|University of Iowa
  Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida
  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schoch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schoch works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schoch’s profile.

Dr. Schoch has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

62 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

