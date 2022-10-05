Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|University of Iowa and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida, Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Locations
Jacksonville - Surgery4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 900-2103
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schoch did a fabulous job with my reverse shoulder replacement. I recovered quickly and one year out, I now have 95% pain-free motion of my left arm/shoulder. I highly recommend Dr. Schoch to anyone who needs shoulder surgery.
About Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1699086520
Education & Certifications
- R J &amp; Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|University of Iowa
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Dr. Schoch has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoch.
