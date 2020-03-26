See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Bradley Schmitz, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bradley Schmitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University of Wisconsin and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    3124 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 (253) 792-6510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Choice Health
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Health Net
    Healthfirst
    HealthPartners
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    ODS Health Plan
    PacificSource
    Planned Administration Inc
    Premera Blue Cross
    Private HealthCare Systems
    Providence Health Plans
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Tricare
    TriWest Champus
    UnitedHealthCare
    Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    Worker's Compensation

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 26, 2020
    Dr Schmitz has been my doctor for 20 years. I'm going to miss him very much. Where do I go now my friend?????
    — Mar 26, 2020
    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English, German
    NPI Number
    1447273990
    Internship
    Blodget Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    University of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
