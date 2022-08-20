See All Ophthalmologists in New Rochelle, NY
Ophthalmology
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Scharf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.

Dr. Scharf works at EYE SPECIALISTS OF WESTCHESTER in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Stye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    140 Lockwood Avenue
    140 Lockwood Ave Ste 220, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 235-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 20, 2022
    I was getting cataract surgery, but there were complications. The whole process, from his wonderful office staff, to the spotless and efficient surgical center, to the surgery and after care we’re all top notch. Dr. Scarf explained everything in great detail. I couldn’t be happier with the result
    Alan Nahoum — Aug 20, 2022
    • Ophthalmology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1427060169
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • New York Eye & Ear Infirm
    • Winthrop Univ Hosp
    • SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
    Dr. Bradley Scharf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scharf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scharf works at EYE SPECIALISTS OF WESTCHESTER in New Rochelle, NY. View the full address on Dr. Scharf’s profile.

    Dr. Scharf has seen patients for Glaucoma, Stye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scharf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

