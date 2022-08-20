Dr. Bradley Scharf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Scharf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradley Scharf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
140 Lockwood Avenue140 Lockwood Ave Ste 220, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 235-9500
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was getting cataract surgery, but there were complications. The whole process, from his wonderful office staff, to the spotless and efficient surgical center, to the surgery and after care we’re all top notch. Dr. Scarf explained everything in great detail. I couldn’t be happier with the result
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427060169
- University Of Minnesota
- New York Eye & Ear Infirm
- Winthrop Univ Hosp
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
Dr. Scharf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scharf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scharf works at
Dr. Scharf has seen patients for Glaucoma, Stye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scharf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scharf speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.