Dr. Bradley Saylors, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Saylors, MD is a Dermatologist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Locations
Trident Dermatology9295 Medical Plaza Dr Ste A, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 932-3412Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr and assistant. Mood and manner one of the best I've experienced. Stacy his assistant was very helpful discussing what will be done as did Dr Saylor when he came in. Totally knew what they were doing and easy to communicate with. During the period to determine if more area needed removing we discussed each having dogs. Surprised to learn all of us have Doodles, mines a Labradoodle. That's the type of friendliness you don't see much of anymore. Biggest impression is that Dr Saylor makes a habit of calling personally his patients that or the next day to ask how they are doing. UNHEARD OF IN THIS TIME.
About Dr. Bradley Saylors, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
