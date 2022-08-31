Dr. Bradley Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Saunders, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Saunders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Locations
Affiliated Medical Services Laboratory1947 N Founders Cir, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 613-4640
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Saunders operated on my rotator cuff about 10 years ago. When my shoulder started giving me trouble again I didn't hesitate to go back to him. He did a thorough examination,answered my questions, and treated the problem. I highly recommend Dr. Saunders.
About Dr. Bradley Saunders, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1588971436
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saunders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
