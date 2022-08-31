Overview

Dr. Bradley Saunders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Saunders works at Ascension Medical Group Via Christi on Founders' Circle in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Arthroscopy, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.