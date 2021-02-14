Dr. Bradley Sams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Sams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Sams, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Ocean Springs, MS. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.
Dr. Sams works at
Locations
-
1
The Islands1001 N Halstead Rd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 Directions (228) 205-3854Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sams?
Shows compassion, makes you feel comfortable explaining diagnosis and treatment. Takes the time to answer any questions.
About Dr. Bradley Sams, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1386689404
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sams works at
Dr. Sams has seen patients for Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Sams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.