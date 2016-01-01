Overview

Dr. Bradley Safro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Safro works at UNIV OF MIAMI-JACKSON MEMORIAL in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.