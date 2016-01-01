Dr. Bradley Sacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Sacher, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Sacher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.
Dr. Sacher works at
Locations
Clinical Research Center of Wheaton Eye Clinic LLC2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 668-8250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bradley Sacher, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1609175959
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacher has seen patients for Stye, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.