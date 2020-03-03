Overview

Dr. Bradley Rupp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, Newman Regional Health, Sabetha Community Hospital, Saint John Hospital, Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Rupp works at Rupp Urology in Topeka, KS with other offices in Emporia, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.