Dr. Bradley Ross, DO
Dr. Bradley Ross, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Ross works at
St Louis Surgical Services10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 406, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-1224
Mercy Labs South LLC10010 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-7451
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Without hesitation, Dr. Ross came onboard to be part of the team to help save my life, even before meeting me! He became part of my life-saving team and described his part of a very difficult course of treatment, answering questions and providing an extra level of care and comfort with his very down-to-earth, yet confidently proficient knowledge. Dr. Ross has my love, respect and gratitude for helping to save my life!
About Dr. Bradley Ross, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1376735639
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
