Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Rosenberg
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Rosenberg is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Urology31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions
-
2
Comprehensive Urology32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 105, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 406-1089
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
Dr. Rosenberg was a fabulous choice for a Urologist. We were lucky enough to discover my prostate cancer early. Four choices to handle my case were given to me and explained. Since my Dad had died with it I wanted to take care of it quickly. My choice was Cryotherapy. The surgery went well and I have not experienced any pain or discomfort. The surgery crew at Royal Oak Beaumont was also outstanding. If you're looking for a quality and caring physician look no further then Dr. BRADLEY ROSENBERG. #1!!
About Dr. Bradley Rosenberg
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1295718559
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.