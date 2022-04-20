Overview

Dr. Bradley Rosenberg is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Comprehensive Urology in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.