Dr. Bradley Robottom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Robottom, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Locations
1
Raleigh Neurology Associates1540 Sunday Dr, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-3456
2
Raleigh Neurology Imaging Pllc1520 Sunday Dr, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-3456
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my initial visit with Dr. Robottom for tremors. He thoroughly examined every aspect of Neurological diagnostics with exertise and professionalism. His skills were extraordinary. He provided me with a complete analysis of my condition and explained the reasoning behind my symptoms in a manner for me to well understand. Dr. Robottom is extremely knowledgeable in his profession and carries a bedside manner that is calming to his patients. Kudos to Dr. Robottom for your 5 star first visit. I will surely be following up with you in the future.
About Dr. Bradley Robottom, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1558486688
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robottom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robottom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robottom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robottom has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Tremor and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robottom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Robottom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robottom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robottom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robottom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.