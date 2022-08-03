See All Neurologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Bradley Robottom, MD

Neurology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Robottom, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Robottom works at Champaign Dental Group in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Tremor and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raleigh Neurology Associates
    1540 Sunday Dr, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-3456
  2. 2
    Raleigh Neurology Imaging Pllc
    1520 Sunday Dr, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-3456

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Difficulty With Walking
Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Tremor
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Bradley Robottom, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558486688
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

