Dr. Bradley Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Rice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Rice, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Rice works at
Locations
-
1
Alabama Colon & Gastro, P.C.1105 Eagletree Ln SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 261-2826
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rice?
Dr. Rice is caring, compassionate and professional. I highly recommend him and his excellent staff.
About Dr. Bradley Rice, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1982731055
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Medical Center
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- University of Alabama
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice works at
Dr. Rice has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.