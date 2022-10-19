Overview

Dr. Bradley Rice, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Rice works at Alabama Colon & Gastro, P.C. in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.