Dr. Bradley Reid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradley Reid, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Health Santa Clarita Digestive Diseases25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 214, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 255-2420
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
These reviews should likely be taken with a grain of salt. I see a lot of anger over not being pushed pills. Dr Reid is a thoughtful doctor who collaborates with your team of doctors. He is not pushy, rushed, or careless in anything he does. Everything is well thought out and he considers every angle. Pain management is a horrifically finicky thing for many of us and he's very considerate and mindful of that.
About Dr. Bradley Reid, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
