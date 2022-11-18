Dr. Bradley Register, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Register is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Register, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Register, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Royston, GA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Med Sch and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Register works at
Locations
Royston901 Franklin Springs St, Royston, GA 30662 Directions (706) 549-1663Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Athens Orthopedic Clinic1765 Old West Broad St # 200, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 549-1663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Register is very kind and very attentive to your health concerns! I highly recommend him and am very confident in trusting him with my orthopedic health!
About Dr. Bradley Register, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1447438338
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic
- Emory University School Of Med
- Johns Hopkins Univ Med Sch
- University Of Georgia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Register has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Register accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Register has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Register. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Register.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Register, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Register appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.