Dr. Bradley Pua, MD

Interventional Radiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Pua, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Pua works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Department of Interventional Radiology
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Interventional Radiology
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Cancer
Diagnostic Lung Surgery
Embolization of Tumor
Interventional Catheterization
Lesion
  • View other providers who treat Lesion
Liver Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Radiofrequency Ablation
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation
Tumor
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Vascular Malformations
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 27, 2016
    Hands down one of the best doctors I've experienced at Weill Cornell. Very patient and knowledgeable regarding my treatment. He has an excellent bedside manner and I would recommend him to anyone.
    New York, NY — Sep 27, 2016
    About Dr. Bradley Pua, MD

    • Interventional Radiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063664530
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • NYU Medical Center
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Pua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pua works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pua’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

