Dr. Bradley Pierce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Pierce, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They completed their residency with University of Illinois Hospital
Locations
SCPA Edina6405 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-7004
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He repaired my hernia 10 years ago. And know will be fixed another do to auto accident. We live over an hour away. I would not have anyone else do my surgery. He takes the time to listen to you and he cares about how you are feeling and pain. When he is done fixing mine. My husband will have his fix his hernia as well.
About Dr. Bradley Pierce, MD
- General Surgery
- English, German
- 1932130812
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pierce speaks German.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
