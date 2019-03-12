Dr. Bradley Pickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Pickett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Pickett, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pickett works at
Locations
Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center Inc.3001 Broadmoor Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Directions (505) 272-1570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Unmh Ent2211 Lomas Blvd NE # 2ACC, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-2336
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dec 2013 I was an assault victim. Dr. Pickett and one of his partners spent 12 hours putting the left side of my face, neck and ear together. For the next 2 years dr. Pickett saw me every 6 months and watched the progress of my healing. Dr. Pickett it's very sweet, kind, and caring. I highly recommend him to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Bradley Pickett, MD
- Neurotology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1487733192
Education & Certifications
- University Va School Med
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Dartmouth College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickett has seen patients for Perforated Eardrum, Cholesteatoma and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickett.
