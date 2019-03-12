Overview

Dr. Bradley Pickett, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pickett works at UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho, NM with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum, Cholesteatoma and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.