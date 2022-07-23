Overview

Dr. Bradley Palmer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Palmer works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA and Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.