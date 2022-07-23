Dr. Bradley Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Palmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Palmer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (877) 660-6777Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Century Medical Assoc Inc133 Church Hill Rd, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (877) 660-6777
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
Exceptional doctor. He operated on my hand to remove a mass and bone spurs and also treated my husband for a hand injury. He has a great bedside manner, he's very professional and knowledgeable and is just a kind person. We both highly recommend him.
About Dr. Bradley Palmer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1861715914
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.