Dr. Bradley Oswood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Oswood, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Oswood works at
Locations
Honorhealth7400 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 882-4000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Scottsdale Cardiovascular Center10250 N 92nd St Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 945-3535Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scottsdale Cardiovascular Center3099 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 945-3535Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bradley Oswood, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Regl Mc-Phoenix Vamc
- St Joseph's Hosp and Mc
- Maricopa MC
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oswood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oswood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oswood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oswood has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oswood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Oswood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oswood.
