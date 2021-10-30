Dr. Bradley O'Neill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley O'Neill, DO
Overview
Dr. Bradley O'Neill, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine|Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Bradenton and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Locations
Community Eye Center21275 Olean Blvd # B, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 274-4097Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and conservative. He’s obviously had a lot of training and experience, and has recently (1-1/2 years ago) started on the staff at the Eye Associates in Sarasota. I haven’t had my surgery yet, but after meeting with several other surgeons, I feel very comfortable moving forward with him.
About Dr. Bradley O'Neill, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1043646672
Education & Certifications
- The Eye Institute of West Florida
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- St Elizabeth Health Center
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine|Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Bradenton
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Neill accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Neill works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.