Dr. Bradley O'Neill, DO

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bradley O'Neill, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine|Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Bradenton and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

Dr. O'Neill works at Community Eye Center in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Community Eye Center
    21275 Olean Blvd # B, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4097
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Surgery With Multifocal Implants Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bradley O'Neill, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1043646672
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • The Eye Institute of West Florida
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • St Elizabeth Health Center
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine|Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Bradenton
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley O'Neill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Neill works at Community Eye Center in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. O'Neill’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

