Overview

Dr. Bradley Olson, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Olson works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.