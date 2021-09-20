See All Neurosurgeons in Flagstaff, AZ
Dr. Bradley Nicol, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Nicol, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nicol works at Flagstaff Neurosurgery PLLC in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Flagstaff Neurosurgery PLLC
    1300 N Rim Dr Ste A, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 226-7667
    Flagstaff Neurosurgery Pllc
    823 N San Francisco St Ste F, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 226-7667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagstaff Medical Center
  • Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center
  • Verde Valley Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 20, 2021
    Dr Nichol saved me. I suffered a car accident and spinal cord injury in my cervical spine. He saw me promptly, ordered appropriate imaging, and performed an excellent surgical operation that stabilize my spine and help me regain the vast majority of the function in all of my extremities. I am also a physician and work in general and trauma surgery. He has done everything that was clinically indicated and also provided an immense amount of compassion, understanding, and knowledge to my situation. He’s a very gifted individual and I would recommend him to anyone
    TraumaRes90 — Sep 20, 2021
    About Dr. Bradley Nicol, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669447488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Nicol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nicol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nicol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicol works at Flagstaff Neurosurgery PLLC in Flagstaff, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Nicol’s profile.

    Dr. Nicol has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

