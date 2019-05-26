Dr. Bradley Mudge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mudge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Mudge, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Mudge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School of Medicine - M.D and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Pacific Plastic Surgery and Laser Center9041 Magnolia Ave Ste 206, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (949) 644-2450Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Pacific Plastic Surgery and Laser Center770 Magnolia Ave Ste 2F, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (949) 644-2450Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Pacific Plastic Surgery and Laser Center240 Newport Center Dr Ste 105, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-2450Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely happy with my experience from the moment we walked into the Day surgery area @ registration, to being prep for surgery, OR and recovery, I was very well cared for. Thank you so much to the team at Parkview community hospital for taking excellent care of me. My nurses Carol, Karen, the nurse that started my IV and Dr. Pool my (anesthesiologist) and to the rest of the team in OR a great big THANK YOU?? ?? It sure shows you all love what you do
About Dr. Bradley Mudge, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891764700
Education & Certifications
- Microsurgical Fellowship - University of Southern California
- Plastic Surgery - University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
- Loma Linda University School of Medicine - M.D
- Point Loma Nazarine University - B.A
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mudge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mudge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mudge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mudge has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mudge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mudge speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Mudge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mudge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mudge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mudge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.