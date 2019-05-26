Overview

Dr. Bradley Mudge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School of Medicine - M.D and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mudge works at Dr Roger Tsutsumi DPM in Riverside, CA with other offices in Corona, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.