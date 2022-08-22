See All Pediatric Urologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Bradley Morganstern, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bradley Morganstern, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Morganstern works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Phimosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Bradley Morganstern, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Urology
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1558651398
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bradley Morganstern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morganstern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Morganstern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Morganstern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Morganstern works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Morganstern’s profile.

Dr. Morganstern has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Bedwetting and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morganstern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morganstern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morganstern.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morganstern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morganstern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.