Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradley Moore, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Amberwell Hiawatha, Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph, Mosaic Medical Center - Albany and Wright Memorial Hospital.
Phoenix Urology of St Joseph Pathology901 Heartland Rd Ste 1800, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 232-8877
Long-term Acute Care Hospital Mosaic Life Care At St. Joseph5325 Faraon St, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 232-8877
Jefferson Medical Group1502 N Jefferson St, Carrollton, MO 64633 Directions (660) 542-1695
Amberwell Hiawatha300 Utah St, Hiawatha, KS 66434 Directions (785) 742-6286
Hospital Affiliations
- Amberwell Hiawatha
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- Mosaic Medical Center - Albany
- Wright Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bradley Moore is a wonderful doctor. My general doctor sent me to Dr. Moore, I was unsure what to expect. Dr. Moore is very thorough, patient and explains all options and the importance of each. I would highly recommend Dr. Moore to anyone needing a qualified and professional urologist.
About Dr. Bradley Moore, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1295963783
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Urology
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.