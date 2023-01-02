Dr. Bradley Mons, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Mons, DO
Overview
Dr. Bradley Mons, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Mons works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. John ENT and Head & Neck Surgery1919 S Wheeling Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7650
Ascension Medical Group St. John ENT and Head & Neck Surgery Broken Arrow800 W Boise Cir Ste 160, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 994-9150
St John's Medical Center2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 900, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 994-9150
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mons performed triple procedure on my nose (Septoplasty, Latera stents and turbinate reduction) After nearly 30 years of Afrin dependency (which lost all effectiveness towards the end) I can now breathe freely without obstructions. I am able to sleep throughout the night, I do not experience waking up with the drowning feeling because both nostrils are blocked. I am very grateful to Dr. Mons for advising and performing this surgery. It's been 45 days since the surgery, I am fully healed, except some tenderness in certain areas. I should have had this surgery long time ago. But better late than never.
About Dr. Bradley Mons, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English, French
- 1134336373
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ingham Regional Medical Center
- Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Oklahoma State University
Dr. Mons has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mons works at
Dr. Mons has seen patients for Jaw Fracture, Tonsillitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mons speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mons.
