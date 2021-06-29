See All Oncologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Bradley Monk, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bradley Monk, MD

Oncology
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bradley Monk, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Chandler Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Monk works at Arizona Oncology Associates in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Syed Hassan, MD
Dr. Syed Hassan, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. John Farley, MD
Dr. John Farley, MD
6 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Biltmore Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Gynecologic Oncology, Hematology, Neuro-Oncology, & Breast Program
    2222 E Highland Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-4868
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Skin Screenings
Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare Connect
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Monk?

    Jun 29, 2021
    Dr. Monk is a ray of bright light with a Cáncer diagnosis. You want him on your team! He is so knowledgeable and has such an uplifting outlook for your diagnosis.
    S Maggio — Jun 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Monk, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bradley Monk, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Monk to family and friends

    Dr. Monk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Monk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bradley Monk, MD.

    About Dr. Bradley Monk, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487734646
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Calif. Irvine Med. Cent.
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Monk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monk works at Arizona Oncology Associates in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Monk’s profile.

    Dr. Monk has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Monk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bradley Monk, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.