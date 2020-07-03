Overview

Dr. Bradley Melville, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Melville works at Utah Spine Care - Physiatry and Pain Medicine in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Coccygeal Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.