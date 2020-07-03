See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Ogden, UT
Dr. Bradley Melville, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bradley Melville, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Melville works at Utah Spine Care - Physiatry and Pain Medicine in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Coccygeal Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Spine Care - Physiatry and Pain Medicine
    4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 1875, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-2701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Melville?

    Jul 03, 2020
    Very good person people doctor,always doing his best fix the pronlem
    Onosai Tuua — Jul 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Melville, MD
    About Dr. Bradley Melville, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407867658
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Melville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melville works at Utah Spine Care - Physiatry and Pain Medicine in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Melville’s profile.

    Dr. Melville has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Coccygeal Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Melville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

