Dr. Bradley Medling, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Medling, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Locations
MMC Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery1272 Garrison Dr Ste 309, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Medling replaced my old breast implants and removed encapsulation that distorted the shape and made them not so pretty. He did an excellent job! Prior plastic surgeon had significant differences of saline in each breast meaning Dr Medling had to wing it, I can’t believe how beautiful they are now! He said I wouldn’t have twins but sisters. Well they look like twins to me!!!!! Excellent job Doc. I feel and look like a real woman again. I’m so happy.
About Dr. Bradley Medling, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1265654636
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine, Plastic Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medling has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Medling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medling.
