Dr. Bradley Mechak, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (5)
Overview

Dr. Bradley Mechak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Mechak works at Prohealth Care in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY and Garden City Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bethpage Urology
    4045 Hempstead Tpke Ste 202, Bethpage, NY 11714
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    St Vincents Catholic Mc Hha Chha
    9525 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374
    National Foot Care Center
    2403 Jericho Tpke, Garden City Park, NY 11040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 27, 2021
    I find they are very helpful especially Nicole. Great with my daughter
    Marissa Moskowitz — Oct 27, 2021
    About Dr. Bradley Mechak, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245594456
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

