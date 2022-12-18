See All Periodontists in Beaverton, OR
Dr. Bradley McAllister, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Bradley McAllister, DDS

Periodontics
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bradley McAllister, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Periodontics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

Dr. McAllister works at Periodontal Associates in Beaverton, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Periodontal Associates
    17895 NW Evergreen Pkwy, Beaverton, OR 97006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 620-2807

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Complex Tooth Extraction
Gum Disease
Complex Tooth Extraction
Gum Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McAllister?

    Dec 18, 2022
    I recently went to see Dr McAllister for an implant issue. He was very informative and made me feel comfortable from the get go. It was clear he wants to do what’s best for the situation. The staff was very friendly and accommodating, they are experienced professionals and I highly recommend them!
    — Dec 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradley McAllister, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bradley McAllister, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McAllister to family and friends

    Dr. McAllister's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McAllister

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bradley McAllister, DDS.

    About Dr. Bradley McAllister, DDS

    Specialties
    • Periodontics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922387240
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley McAllister, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAllister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McAllister works at Periodontal Associates in Beaverton, OR. View the full address on Dr. McAllister’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAllister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAllister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bradley McAllister, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.