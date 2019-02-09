Dr. Bradley Marple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Marple, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Marple, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Marple works at
Locations
Ut Southwestern Medical Center Otolaryngology Clinic2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8898
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8898
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ut Southwestern Medical Center5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8898Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Marple is a great listener, outstanding bedside manner. Up to date on latest findings and studies. He is a very busy and it can take awhile to get into see him. He has great staff with him.
About Dr. Bradley Marple, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marple accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marple has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marple speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marple. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marple.
