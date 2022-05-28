Overview

Dr. Bradley Marker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.



Dr. Marker works at Wiregrass Surgical Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Inguinal Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.