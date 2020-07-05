Dr. Bradley Logston, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Logston, DO
Dr. Bradley Logston, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
I was a high risk and took very good care of me. He is very attentive and listens to every question or concern you have. I always left the office at ease when i would go in concerned. He made me feel very comfortable and on delivery day eveything went smooth and fast i felt very comfortable for a first timer my pregnancy was smooth compared to the ones ive heard about. His staff are very nice and make you comfotable. He is definetly going to be my doctor for my next baby. All in all i am very satisfied with my experience with him as my OBGYN.
About Dr. Bradley Logston, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073752085
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- St James Hosp
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Eastern Washington University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Logston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logston speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Logston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logston.
