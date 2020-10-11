Dr. Bradley Litke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Litke, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Litke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Litke works at
Locations
-
1
Chad Bonhomme, MD8075 N Shadeland Ave Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-8500
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular Surgery at Orlando217 Hillcrest St, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 425-1566
-
3
Community Health Network8180 N Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-8000
-
4
Center For Digestive Health4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 201, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 425-1566
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Litke?
Doctor litke saved my life from a very serious heart attack involving open heart surgery in my hospital Room as an emergency tactic to say my life. I was considered dead till he brought me back to life. one year later I can still talk about it.
About Dr. Bradley Litke, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992790612
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospitals-Ruby Memorial
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Creighton University Medical Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Abilene Christian University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Litke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litke.
