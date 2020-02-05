Dr. Bradley Levitt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Levitt, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Levitt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Volvo Medical Associates725 Volvo Pkwy Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 481-0898
Atlantic Foot and Ankle Center1788 Republic Rd Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-0898
Atlantic Foot and Ankle Center713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 481-0898
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch Dr amazing skills
About Dr. Bradley Levitt, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1295006575
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Muhlenberg College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitt has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.
