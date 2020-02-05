See All Podiatric Surgeons in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Bradley Levitt, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Levitt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Levitt works at VOLVO MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Volvo Medical Associates
    725 Volvo Pkwy Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-0898
  2. 2
    Atlantic Foot and Ankle Center
    1788 Republic Rd Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-0898
  3. 3
    Atlantic Foot and Ankle Center
    713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-0898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 05, 2020
    Top notch Dr amazing skills
    Don Wilburn — Feb 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Levitt, DPM
    About Dr. Bradley Levitt, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295006575
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Muhlenberg College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Levitt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levitt has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

