Overview

Dr. Bradley Levinson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Levinson works at Advanced Obgyn Assoc Cranberry in Cranberry Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.