Dr. Bradley Leonard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Leonard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
4716 DEXTER DR, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 326-2636
-
2
Advanced Heart Care PA2401 S FM 51 Ste 200, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 627-0044
-
3
Advanced Heart Care PA8150 N Central Expy Ste M1001, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 221-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Made my mom very comfortable after years of doctors telling her false truths about her diagnosis. Refreshing to find a Dr that cares enough to be honest & straight forward. Very pleased & happy with staff as well.
About Dr. Bradley Leonard, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University Health Serv-Stillman Infirmary
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Princeton University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
