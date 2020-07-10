See All Urologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Bradley Leibovich, MD

Urologic Oncology
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Bradley Leibovich, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Leibovich works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer and Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Open Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 10, 2020
Dr.Liebovich is that person that went the extra mile. He represents how well dividends are paid when you can apply yourself to continue your studies. I went to several other very well known centers, all offered the same. Dr. Liebovich was the only one who offered 4 options for my situation along with a strong sense of confidence which completely comforted my wife and I in absolutely having him as my doctor. I am so thankful to have him as my doctor. God bless you Dr. Leibovich and thank you.
Mark Tantillo Charlotte, NC — Jul 10, 2020
  Urologic Oncology
  26 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1699755405
  Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
  FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
  Urology
  Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Dr. Bradley Leibovich, MD is accepting new patients.

Dr. Leibovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Leibovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Leibovich works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN.

Dr. Leibovich has seen patients for Kidney Cancer and Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion, and more.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibovich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

