Dr. Bradley Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kapolei, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Kapolei Family Medical Center in Kapolei, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.