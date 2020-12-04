Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Lawrence, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bradley Lawrence, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellmed Doctors Hospital Senior Clinic3301 S Alameda St Ste 306, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 884-3984
-
2
Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area7101 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 884-3984
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawrence?
Dr. Bradley Lawerence is an amazing doctor. His superior bedside manner is unlike most doctors in the Coastal Bend. Honesty is something that is hard to find anymore. Dr. Lawerence talks you through all procedures beforehand so you are not surprised by what is going to happen. My daughter had a visit with him and she would rather have him as her primary doctor. Dr. Lawerence went out of his way to make sure she wasn't scared. He calmed her down and even made sure she were taken care of outside his office hours. Their office was clean and very knowledgeable. I have already started recommending him to friends and family.
About Dr. Bradley Lawrence, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1235636721
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lawrence has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.