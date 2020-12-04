See All Podiatric Surgeons in Corpus Christi, TX
Overview

Dr. Bradley Lawrence, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Dr. Lawrence works at CECIL MARTINDALE BOURNE MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellmed Doctors Hospital Senior Clinic
    3301 S Alameda St Ste 306, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 884-3984
  2. 2
    Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area
    7101 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 884-3984

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 04, 2020
    Dr. Bradley Lawerence is an amazing doctor. His superior bedside manner is unlike most doctors in the Coastal Bend. Honesty is something that is hard to find anymore. Dr. Lawerence talks you through all procedures beforehand so you are not surprised by what is going to happen. My daughter had a visit with him and she would rather have him as her primary doctor. Dr. Lawerence went out of his way to make sure she wasn't scared. He calmed her down and even made sure she were taken care of outside his office hours. Their office was clean and very knowledgeable. I have already started recommending him to friends and family.
    Ashlee Raby — Dec 04, 2020
    About Dr. Bradley Lawrence, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1235636721
