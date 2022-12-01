See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mangonia Park, FL
Dr. Bradley Lamm, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (224)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Bradley Lamm, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Lamm works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Mangonia Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Tenet Florida Physician Services
    901 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 844-5255

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Conifer Health Solutions
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Priority Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 01, 2022
    Just had surgery this week. Very pleased thus far. We'll taken care of. Dr Lamm got me in quickly for surgery and staff has been great. More to come over the next six weeks as I heal!
    Vic Summers — Dec 01, 2022
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English
    • Rubin Institute For Advanced Orthopedics At Sinai Hospital
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Dr. Bradley Lamm, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamm works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Mangonia Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lamm’s profile.

    Dr. Lamm has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    224 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

