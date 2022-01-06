Overview

Dr. Bradley Kuzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health-Duluth, Essentia Health-Virginia and Spooner Health System.



Dr. Kuzel works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.