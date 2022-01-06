Dr. Bradley Kuzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Kuzel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Kuzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health-Duluth, Essentia Health-Virginia and Spooner Health System.
Dr. Kuzel works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuzel?
Dr Kuzel explain the procedure he did on my hand. Very honest about about after surgery results. I have no pain in my hand like he told me. I will definitely recommend Dr Kuzel. Going to hopefully have him do surgery on my left hand also.
About Dr. Bradley Kuzel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1558554006
Education & Certifications
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery - Medical College of Wisconsin
- University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health-Duluth
- Essentia Health-Virginia
- Spooner Health System
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuzel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kuzel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kuzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuzel works at
Dr. Kuzel has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuzel speaks Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuzel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.