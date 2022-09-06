Overview

Dr. Bradley Kurgis, DO is a Dermatologist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.



Dr. Kurgis works at Bradley S Kurgis DO in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Keloid Scar and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.