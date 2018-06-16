Dr. Bradley Kropp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kropp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Kropp, MD
Dr. Bradley Kropp, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Kropp works at
Okc Kids Urology Pllc9900 Broadway Ext Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 286-0755
Cook Children's Genitourinary Institute750 8th Ave Fl 6, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 303-0376
Cook Children's Genitourinary Institute4444 E 41st St Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (682) 303-0376
- 4 717 S Houston Ave Fl 4, Tulsa, OK 74127 Directions (918) 605-8966
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Kropp has been seeing my son now for over 15 years. Very thourough, takes time with patient and parents. His staff is also azmazing (Laurie and Jake).
- Pediatric Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1578531828
- James Whitcomb Riley Chldns Hospital Ind University
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Med Coll Of Ohio
