Dr. Bradley Klein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Klein, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DRAKE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
Birmingham Maple Clinic2075 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 520, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 646-6659
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional. Listens to you. A definite reflection of what every psychiatrist should be.
About Dr. Bradley Klein, DO
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DRAKE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
