Dr. King has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley King, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley King, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Locations
Mercy health Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeons3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 450, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 981-6784
Mercy Health - Mt. Airy Hospital3300 Mercy Health Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 215-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best, my knee surgery was so easy, no pain after and I am walking and with no walker or cane. He put in new device that works great. I have not needed pain meds at all.
About Dr. Bradley King, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1215357033
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
