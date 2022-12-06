Overview

Dr. Bradley Kendrick, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Kendrick works at BRADLEY T KENDRICK, M.D. in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.