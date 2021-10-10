See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Bradley Johnson, MD

Pediatric Psychiatry
4 (15)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Johnson, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.

Dr. Johnson works at Bradley R. Johnson, M.D., P.L.L.C. in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Bradley R Johnson, PLLC
    6812 N Oracle Rd Ste 114, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 544-4245

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bradley Johnson, MD.

    About Dr. Bradley Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801959309
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ariz
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Bradley R. Johnson, M.D., P.L.L.C. in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

